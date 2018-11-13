NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Advance Auto Parts Inc., up $17.66 to $184.72
The company easily beat analysts' earnings forecasts, an encouraging sign that its turnaround efforts are working.
Tsyon Foods Inc., down $3.44 to $58.17
The company forecast full-year earnings that were below what Wall Street analysts were looking for.
Kellogg Co., down 88 cents to $63.42
The cereal maker said it would sell its cookie and snack business.
Beazer Homes USA Inc., up $2.55 to $10.87
The homebuilder reported earnings that came in far ahead of what investors were looking for. Revenue also beat forecasts.
General Electric Co., up 62 cents to $8.61
The struggling industrial conglomerate said it would sell part of its stake in oilfield services company Baker Hughes.
Johnson Controls International PLC, up 59 cents to $34.78
The company is selling a business that makes batteries for vehicles to Brookfield Business Partners LP for $13.2 billion.
Nvidia Inc., up $9.77 to $199.31
Chipmaker stocks bounced back after taking big losses Monday.
Halliburton Co., down $1.89 to $32.27
Shares in energy companies tumbled as the price of crude oil plunged again, extending a losing streak into a 12th day.
