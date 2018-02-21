NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
Advance Auto Parts Inc., up $8.65 to $114
The auto parts retailer's results surpassed Wall Street estimates in the fourth quarter.
Devon Energy Corp., down $4.08 to $30.57
The energy company reported a smaller-than-expected profit and analysts were concerned about its 2018 forecasts.
La-Z-Boy Inc., up $2.85 to $31.75
The furniture company had a better fourth quarter than analysts anticipated.
Tile Shop Holdings Inc., down $2.27 to $6.18
The stone tile retailer had a weak fourth quarter and said it expects "volatility" in its results.
Alphabet Inc., up $10.16 to $1,113.75
Technology companies continued to lead the market's recovery following the plunge in stocks earlier this month.
EQT Corp., down $1.59 to $49.81
The energy company said it plans to split into two separate publicly traded companies.
Bloomin' Brands Inc., up $1.13 to $22.02
Barington Capital said the restaurant chain should cut spending and spin off some of its smaller brands.
Southwest Airlines Co., up 30 cents to $58.03
Transportation companies such as airlines and railroads did better than the rest of the market on Wednesday.
