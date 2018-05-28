MILWAUKEE — Authorities say a man has been fatally shot at a park in Milwaukee.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner says the man was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting Monday afternoon near Kern Park in the city's Riverwest neighborhood.
The medical examiner says an autopsy is expected Tuesday. Police did not immediately say if anyone was in custody for the shooting.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Seasonal debut finally arrives for Hennepin County Government Center fountain
The fountain outside the Hennepin County Government Center was open for coin-plopping business before Memorial Day, beating expectations following repairs that had delayed its seasonal…
Local
Adult male fatally shot near Milwaukee park
Authorities say a man has been fatally shot at a park in Milwaukee.
Local
Oral injuries from metal prompt 228K-pound recall of Spam, loaf product
Nearly a quarter-million pounds of Spam and another lunch loaf product made by Minnesota-based Hormel are being recalled after several people were injured from metal…
South Metro
Record-breaking heat hangs on for Memorial Day in Minnesota
Monday marked only the second time in recorded history that the Twin Cities hit 100 degrees in May.
Variety
Another day of record-breaking heat in Upper Midwest
Another day of record-breaking heat was the backdrop for Memorial Day ceremonies and holiday picnics in some areas of the Upper Midwest.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.