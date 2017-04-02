Adrian Peterson’s second free agent visit will be with the defending champion New England Patriots on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Peterson, 32, has only previously visited the Seahawks while an underwhelming market met running backs through the bulk of NFL free agency. Fellow star Jamaal Charles, 30, also remains unsigned and Seattle ultimately signed former Packers running back Eddie Lacy to a one-year, $4.25 million contract.

The Vikings declined an $18 million option on Peterson, a three-time rushing champion, after his 10th NFL season in Minnesota was cut short by a torn meniscus. He appeared in three games last season and gained 72 rushing yards on 37 carries. The Vikings signed ex-Raiders running back Latavius Murray to a three-year, $15 million deal, letting Peterson walk.

In a social media post last month, Peterson said he was in no rush to sign with a team and that his decision will come down tofinding the best fit over taking the most money.

The Patriots could also bring back LeGarrette Blount, who ran for a league-high 18 rushing touchdowns last season. The 30-year-old Blount is currently a free agent.