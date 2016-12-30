Running back Adrian Peterson will not suit up Sunday in the Vikings’ season finale against the Bears.

Peterson, dealing with knee and groin injuries, did not practice this week and has been ruled out. The Vikings running back played 12 snaps in his Dec. 18 return from September knee surgery and has not played since.

Three other Vikings starters have been held out this week in receiver Stefon Diggs (hip), safety Andrew Sendejo (knee) and guard Alex Boone (low back).

Sendejo has been ruled out. Safety Anthony Harris is expected to start.

Boone, Diggs and receiver Laquon Treadwell (ankle) are listed as doubtful to play Sunday.

Receiver Charles Johnson (knee) is questionable.

Both guard Brandon Fusco and fullback Zach Line had full practices on Friday, cleared the concussion protocol and will return to the lineup on Sunday.

The Vikings (7-8) were eliminated from playoff contention with last weekend’s loss at Green Bay.

For the Bears: OLB Leonard Floyd (concussion) is listed as doubtful; OLB Pernell McPhee (shoulder), OLB Willie Young (knee), QB David Fales (knee), DB Tracy Porter (knee/shoulder), DB Cre’Von LeBlanc (calf) and T Bobby Massie (toe) are listed as questionable.