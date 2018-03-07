NEW YORK — Small business hiring is looking a little stronger. That report is from payroll provider ADP, which said its small business customers added 68,000 jobs in February, up from January's 63,000.

ADP also said it revised higher its previously reported job figures for both January and December.

Small business hiring has fluctuated for over a year and hasn't always kept pace with strong gains at larger businesses.

ADP's report on hiring at companies of all sizes showed a healthy gain of 235,000 jobs last month, with significant increases in construction, hotels and restaurants, and education and health care.