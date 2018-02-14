ADEL, Iowa — The adoptive brother of a 16-year-old girl who died of malnutrition in her family home has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.
Court records say a hearing is scheduled Friday for 22-year-old Justin Ray. The records don't outline the deal or how he'll plead. Ray's previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of child endangerment and two of willful injury.
Police say he "drop-kicked" Sabrina Ray down basement stairs sometime between April 15 and May 1, leaving her unable to walk, talk, eat or drink normally.
The girl's body was found May 12 in the Perry home she shared with her adoptive parents, who have also been charged. The girl weighed just 56 pounds (25 kilograms).
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Suspect injured, SUV stopped after shooting at NSA gate
Police responded to a shooting Wednesday outside the National Security Agency campus at Fort Meade, where authorities surrounded a handcuffed man after a black SUV ran into a barrier.
Stage & Arts
Museum: Michelangelo exhibition makes 'most attended' list
New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art says its recently concluded Michelangelo exhibit is the 10th-most visited exhibition in the museum's history.
Business
Markets Right Now: Stocks seen sharply lower at opening
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
Nation
School plans independent investigation into alleged hazing
A small North Dakota school where alleged student misbehavior is the subject of a criminal probe has decided to have an independent investigation conducted.
National
Kansas congresswoman introduces bill to help immigrant
A Kansas congresswoman introduced legislation that would help a father who is fighting efforts by the U.S. to deport him to Bangladesh.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.