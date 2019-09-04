WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is scrapping some rules to make light bulbs more energy efficient, calling the upgrades too costly for consumers.
President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday that the expected saving from the more efficient bulbs "is not worth it."
The Energy Department's move is a reversal in a years-long push to switch Americans to bulbs that use less electricity.
Environmental groups and Democratic lawmakers say the administration's latest regulation-cutting action is a mistake as the country tries to cut fossil-fuel use.
An Energy Department statement says scrapping the efficiency upgrade gives the choice of lighting back to consumers.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Union head: Climate plans must accommodate coal workers
Democratic presidential candidates seeking to address climate change must account for thousands of coal workers whose jobs are at risk because of mine closures and competition from cheaper natural gas, the head of the largest coal miners' union said Wednesday.
National
Federal judge intervenes in Mississippi mental health system
A federal judge will appoint an expert to oversee changes to Mississippi's mental health system, saying that attorneys for the federal government have proved the state is doing too little to serve people outside the confinement of mental hospitals.
National
Judiciary panel subpoenas Homeland Security over pardons
The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed the Department of Homeland Security over questions about whether officials were offered pardons by President Donald Trump.
National
Michigan to become 1st state to ban flavored e-cigarettes
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer moved Wednesday to make her state the first to ban flavored electronic cigarettes, accusing companies of using candy flavors and deceptive advertising to "hook children on nicotine."
National
Judge rejects attempt to raise bail of ex-Google engineer
A federal judge has rejected a government recommendation that he impose a $10 million bail bond on a former Google engineer who is accused of stealing self-driving car technology before joining Uber's effort to build robotic taxis.