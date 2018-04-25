– Add cigarettes to the list of things that the family-friendly Walt Disney Co. has to figure out as it prepares to integrate the sharper-edged 20th Century Fox movie and television studio.

Bob Iger, Disney’s chief executive, announced at a shareholder meeting in 2015 that Walt Disney Studios would “prohibit smoking in movies across the board: Marvel, Lucas, Pixar and Disney films.” He said the policy, which put Disney at the forefront of anti-smoking efforts in Hollywood, “was the right thing for us to do.” The decision brought cheers from activists concerned about the power of movies to promote tobacco use.

Now anti-smoking advocates want Iger to extend that rule to all future youth-rated films (G, PG, PG-13) made by Fox and its Fox Searchlight specialty label, which are among the assets that Disney is buying from Rupert Murdoch for $54.2 billion. Among other things, activists want “graphic health warnings” added to youth-rated films in the Fox library that depict smoking — like “Avatar” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past” — before selling them on DVD or via video-on-demand services.

The requests were made in a Feb. 20 letter to Iger that was signed by 46 activists and faith-based shareholders. Boiled down, the dispatch, which has not previously been disclosed, raises a broader question shared by some people in Hollywood: How accepting will the Magic Kingdom be of the button-pushing content offered by Fox, the home of the R-rated “Deadpool” superhero franchise, the violent “Planet of the Apes” movies and “The Simpsons,” the show that once produced an episode featuring a nicotine-laced variety of tomato called “tomacco.”

Activists are continuously pressuring studios over one cause or another, but Murdoch has frequently dismissed such efforts as political correctness run amok. Disney, on the other hand, pays extraordinary attention to its brand perception, which activists often try to use to their advantage.

“We ask you now to follow your convictions, common sense and experience in keeping kids safe,” the anti-smoking activists wrote in their letter, a copy of which was given to the New York Times by Jono Polansky, a policy consultant for Smoke Free Movies, an initiative at the University of California, San Francisco. “Amid the myriad details involved in a corporate acquisition of this size and complexity, Disney cannot afford to leave young people’s health and lives unprotected.”

Tom McCaney, associate director of corporate social responsibility for Sisters of St. Francis, an activist order helping to lead the anti-smoking effort, said Disney’s response to the letter was unsatisfactory. “Disney told us it wasn’t appropriate to discuss until the Fox deal goes through,” McCaney said. “We disagree.”

Disney declined to comment.

Antitrust regulators are studying Disney’s agreement with Murdoch to buy most of his 21st Century Fox empire, including the FX cable network, Hulu and pieces of two overseas TV providers, Sky of Britain and Star of India. Barring any dramatic developments — like an effort by Comcast to scuttle the deal in a renewed attempt to buy the 21st Century Fox assets itself — the Disney acquisition is expected to be completed by the middle of next year.