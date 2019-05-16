– The Twins are apparently ready to cut ties with Addison Reed, one of their biggest free-agent signings of a year ago.

Reed, who has given up eight runs over five innings during a rehab assignment at Class AAA Rochester, was designated for assignment on Thursday. The Twins have 10 days to trade or release the 30-year-old righthander.

By removing Reed from their 40-man roster, the Twins were able to add another righthanded reliever, Austin Adams, who was then promoted to the major leagues.

Reed signed a two-year, $16.75 million contract with the Twins last January, and appeared in 55 games last season, posting a 4.50 ERA in 56 innings. He was particularly good early in the season, with a 2.36 ERA in his first 25 outings. But he allowed runs in five of his seven appearances in August, and lost his job pitching at the end of games.

This season, he never got the chance. He suffered a sprained left thumb late in camp and opened the season on the injured list, while remaining in Fort Myers to work on his pitches. His rehab outings were particularly discouraging; Reed allowed 11 hits and six runs in four innings, striking out three.

The Twins signed Reed, along with Logan Morrison, Lance Lynn, Michael Pineda, Fernando Rodney and Zach Duke to major-league free-agent contracts during the 2017-18 offseason. Only Pineda, who is scheduled to start tonight when the Twins open a four-game series against the Mariners, remains with Minnesota, and he didn't play last season because of injuries.

Reed has pitched in eight major league seasons for the Twins, White Sox, Mets, Diamondbacks and Red Sox.

Adams, 32, was 1-1 at Rochester in 11 games. He pitched in 53 games for Cleveland from 2014-16. He replaces Trevor Hildenberger, who was sent down after Wednesday's 8-7 victory over the Angels.