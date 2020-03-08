Fire in downtown Grand Rapids destroyed a VFW post and a neighboring addiction treatment center, officials with both community contributors said Sunday.

The downtown Grand Rapids operations of Lakeview Behavioral Health on 3rd Street NW. was engulf by flames first Saturday night, the facility disclosed in a Facebook posting. It was unoccupied at the time.

“We are so thankful no one was in the building,” the posting continued. “We will update later on our plans to continue to treat our clients.

Smoke and flames from the center then crept into the Ponti-Peterson VFW Post 1720 next door shortly after 9 p.m. when “just a few folks were in there” and got out safely, said post service officer Hugh Quinn, who was there to monitor the situation all through the night.

“Our post is gone,” Quinn said. “A lot of memories have gone down. We don’t know yet what’s been saved.”

Quinn said a fire captain told him at the scene that there was too much interior smoke inside for firefighters to stay inside and knock down the blaze, so they exited and “turned it into a defensive situation.”

Firefighters were on the scene of a blaze that destroyed the VFW post in Grand Rapids and an addiction treatment center. Credit: Photo by Hugh Quinn

A substantial amount of the post’s military memorabilia is gone, said Quinn, who did say an Iraqi veteran did venture inside at some point and “rounded up everything he could.”

The post has no more than eight to 10 active members, Quinn said, but still plays an active role in the community through sponsorship of youth athletics, academic scholarships and supporting a foodshelf and the Salvation Army.

Lakeview Behavioral Health has two other locations, another in Grand Rapids and one in Hibbing.

Authorities have yet to provide details on the blaze, including how it started.