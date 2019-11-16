– High in the foothills of the Pyrenees, one of the most unusual vineyards in the world can be found on a plateau and descending along stony slopes.

The more than 200-acre Sant Miquel vineyard, around 3,000 feet above sea level, includes the usual suspects: sauvignon blanc and chardonnay, merlot, cabernet franc and so on. It also contains two grapes so rare their names did not exist a few years ago.

They are called pirene and forcada, and they, along with Sant Miquel, are experiments aimed at finding solutions to the problems for wine posed by climate change. Sant Miquel’s owner, Familia Torres, a global wine powerhouse based in Catalonia, has made responding to climate change a company priority.

All over the wine-producing world, climate change is causing a reconsideration of where to put vineyards, which grapes to choose, how to farm, how to make the wine and how to sell it. Already, vineyards are experiencing increased temperatures, earlier budding (which makes spring frosts a greater threat), surprise hailstorms and other natural disasters.

The overall effects of warmer temperatures on grapes are increased sugar content and lower acidity, creating wines that may be unbalanced, high in alcohol or otherwise changed in character.

“We’re facing stronger and more unpredictable events,” said Miguel Torres Maczassek, the general manager of Familia Torres. “We are the first generation that doesn’t know what we can plant.”

Torres and his father, Miguel A. Torres, who led the company until 2012, opened their Pacs del Penedès winery in 2008 with a focus on curbing climate change. It is powered by solar, geothermal energy and biomass, a method of turning organic matter into energy that the company says has reduced its natural gas consumption by 95%. Roofs and other surfaces are designed to collect rain, important as drought becomes more of a consideration.

It has a fleet of 125 electric and hybrid vehicles in Spain.

Among other steps, Torres has made carbon footprint part of its criteria for choosing supply and transportation companies. It has installed a biomass boiler fueled by vine cuttings, pomace and other materials that traditionally were burned, emitting plumes of carbon dioxide. It has encouraged local growers to bring their cuttings to Torres rather than burn them. The company estimates this saves 1,300 tons of carbon dioxide a year.

From a wine lover’s view, perhaps Torres’ most interesting effort to adapt has been the experimental high-altitude vineyards. At these altitudes — some as high as 4,000 feet — viticulture would have been impossible 25 years ago.

“Grapes were able to ripen well at 500 to 550 meters, but not at 750, so it was abandoned,” Torres said.

Torres has bought roughly 50 acres there and is slowly planting a portion with carineña and garnacha.

“People in Porrera thought we were crazy,” said Jordi Foraster, the winemaker at the Torres Priorat winery. “It’s a bet for the next generations to keep making wines with the freshness that we want.”

Of the 52 old and forgotten Catalan varieties gathered in the search, Torres and his colleagues identified six of particular interest because of their high acidity and tendency to ripen late. Then began a long process to create vines that were free of viruses and other maladies, to plant them and turn them into wine.

Torres said the plan was to share them with other Catalan growers. “These are not our vines,” he said. “These are vines that existed in Catalonia since ancient times.”