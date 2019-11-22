NASSAU, Bahamas — Ako Adams tossed in a season-high 18 points as Rice defeated Milwaukee 75-69 in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase on Friday.
Adams made 5 of 7 shots from 3-point range for the Owls (5-2). Robert Martin and Josh Parrish finished with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
DeAndre Abram totaled a season-best 18 points to top the Panthers (4-2). Darius Roy added 13 points, while Te'Jon Lucas scored 10.
