HOUSTON — Ako Adams had 19 points to lead five Rice players in double figures as the Owls topped Florida International 92-78 on Saturday. Josh Parrish added 18 points for the Owls. Chris Mullins chipped in 14, Drew Peterson scored 13 and Trey Murphy III had 12. Peterson also had 11 rebounds for the Owls.
Devon Andrews had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (11-6, 2-2 Conference USA). Trejon Jacob added 19 points and seven rebounds. Osasumwen Osaghae had 18 points and eight rebounds.
Rice (9-8, 1-3), which snapped its four-game losing streak, plays Louisiana Tech on the road on Thursday. Florida International plays UAB at home on Thursday.
