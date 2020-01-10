TROY, Ala. — Darian Adams had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Troy narrowly beat Arkansas-Little Rock 76-71 on Thursday night.
Ty Gordon added 17 points for Troy, while Desmond Williams chipped in 15.
Nick Stampley had three blocks for Troy (7-10, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference).
Troy posted a season-high 15 3-pointers.
Ruot Monyyong had 16 points and 15 rebounds for UALR (11-6, 5-1), whose six-game win streak was snapped. Ben Coupet Jr. added 14 points. Jaizec Lottie had 12 points and six rebounds.
Troy matches up against Arkansas State on the road on Saturday. UALR plays South Alabama at home on Saturday.
