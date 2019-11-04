– Adam Thielen’s return Sunday to the Vikings lineup ended in the first quarter when he went back to the sideline and jogged on his injured right hamstring through a series of tests.

Thielen did not return to the Vikings’ 26-23 loss despite being deemed “questionable.” Coach Mike Zimmer provided no clarity on Thielen’s injury, saying “you’ll have to ask him,” but Thielen was not seen in the locker room postgame.

Stefon Diggs’ tremendous three-game stretch came to a screeching halt as he finished with one catch for four yards on four targets against the Chiefs. Diggs was coming off a franchise-record 453 receiving yards the last three games.

“I anticipated things being a little bit different,” Diggs said, “but Adam had been out the last two weeks as well.”

The Vikings’ leading receiver was Laquon Treadwell, who had a career-high 58 receiving yards off a career-long, 26-yard catch in the first quarter. He was the only Vikings wide receiver with more than one catch from quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Treadwell, the 2016 first-round pick who re-signed with the Vikings last month because of receiver injuries, said he has an urgency to prove himself.

“It’s my only chance,” Treadwell. “It’s not about second chances, it’s my only chance. I have to make the most of my chances.”

‘Finish this game’

Five of the Vikings defense’s nine hits on Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore came in the fourth quarter, when a couple defenders said Zimmer turned up the heat after not blitzing much through the first three quarters. Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, who had one of the four sacks in the fourth quarter, said the Vikings needed to generate pressure after giving up some big plays.

Moore still beat the Vikings’ blitz on the final 13-yard pass to Tyreek Hill that set up the Chiefs’ game-winning field goal.

“We had Everson [Griffen] and Linval [Joseph] saying we had to finish this game,” Odenigbo said. “I think Zim realized the quarterback had to throw a bad ball or we had to get a sack, so toward the end of the game we had Harry [Harrison Smith] and EK [Eric Kendricks] blitzing.”

Few, but critical, flags

– an ineligible receiver downfield call on rookie center Garrett Bradbury and a hands to the face penalty on right guard Josh Kline – had on back-to-back drives in the third quarter that ended in punts. Bradbury was flagged twice, once for holding, in the third quarter. He’s now tied with cornerback Xavier Rhodes for most penalties (seven) on the team.

The Vikings only had three penalties accepted for 25 yards against the Chiefs.

“We did not have a lot of penalties,” Zimmer said.

Kearse, Hill play

Defensive backs Jayron Kearse and Holton Hill appeared to play typical roles as both returned from separate situations. Kearse, the fourth-year special teams captain, was featured as normal on the Vikings’ kick and coverage groups following his DUI arrest in Minneapolis last weekend. Zimmer foretold Kearse’s uninterrupted play last week when calling the arrest “a league matter.”

Hill, making his debut after serving two four-game suspensions this season, was featured on the Vikings’ kickoff team. Hill was credited with recovering a Mecole Hardman fumble forced by cornerback Mike Hughes on a kickoff return.

Banged-up Chiefs

The Chiefs played without six injured starters in quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tackle Eric Fisher, guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, defensive end Frank Clark, defensive end Alex Okafor and cornerback Kendall Fuller. The Vikings made seven healthy scratches among their game-day inactives before losing Thielen in the first quarter.