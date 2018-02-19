Adam Rippon has decided not to accept NBC’s offer to stay on as a correspondent for the remaining Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The U.S. Olympic figure skater and bronze medalist told NBCSN that although he was flattered that the network offered him the opportunity, he would have to leave the Olympic team and the village, which he didn’t want to do.

“I worked so hard to be on this Olympic team, and my teammates and my friends were there for me during my events,” Rippon said. “That meant so much to me that I really feel like I need to be there for them during their events as well.”

Also Read: Watch 13-Year-Old Adam Rippon: 'Still So Far Away' From Olympics (Video)

The plan was for Rippon to juggle a number of platforms for the network, including TV, digital and social media.

Last week, the openly gay Olympian threw shade on haters who had an issue with his lifestyle and hoped he failed in his attempt at gold. Earlier this month, Rippon raised concerns about Vice President Mike Pence being chosen to lead the U.S. delegation to the Olympic opening ceremony because of his support of anti-gay legislation. The VP’s staff attempted to set up a meeting between the two, but Rippon turned down the invitation.

Read original story Adam Rippon Turns Down NBC Winter Olympics Correspondent Job At TheWrap