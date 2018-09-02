The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the global marketing and ad firm WPP has chosen Mark Read as its new chief executive.

Read is currently the head of Wunderman, a WPP subsidiary involved in direct marketing, consulting and e-commerce. The Wall Street Journal cited a person familiar with the matter in reporting that Read would succeed WPP founder Martin Sorrell.

Sorrell left WPP in April after the company investigated allegations of personal misconduct.

Richard Oldworth, a spokesman for WPP, declined to comment and said the company would not so until there is agreement about the new CEO.