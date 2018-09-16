– Republicans and Democrats are taking different approaches to advertising as they race to win control of the U.S. House, according to documents obtained by the Washington Post.

Many Republicans are looking to outside money to lift them in the airwaves wars, and the House GOP's allied super PAC, the Congressional Leadership Fund, has been this cycle's dominant spender on television and radio, the documents show.

House Democrats are following a more traditional route. Their campaign arm, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, is outpacing both its allied super PAC, the House Majority PAC, and its rival, the National Republican Congressional Committee — but lags behind the cash-flush GOP super PAC.

Through Sept. 12, the Congressional Leadership Fund — supported by House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and mega-donors such as mogul Sheldon Adelson — has reserved more than $71 million in advertising, nearly $30 million more than the NRCC's $42 million.

Meanwhile, the DCCC has reserved about $55 million in TV and radio ads through Sept. 12.

Unlike a super PAC, which is forbidden under federal law from coordinating with the parties, party committees such as the NRCC and the DCCC can work directly with members on strategy and can provide staffing and field assistance.

The Congressional Leadership Fund has spent heavily to bolster vulnerable Republicans in Florida, Minnesota, Kansas and Virginia, among other states. On the Democratic side, the House Majority PAC has spent extensively in blue states such as Illinois, New Jersey and California where it sees opportunities to knock off Republican incumbents.