LONG BEACH, Calif. — The Long Beach Grand Prix will have Acura as its title sponsor starting in April when the 45th edition is run in the streets of the seaside city.
Race officials said Tuesday that a multiyear deal was reached with the automaker whose U.S. headquarters is in nearby Torrance.
Honda, the American parent of Acura, has had a long association with the IndyCar race. Honda-powered cars have won six of the last 10 races, including last year with Alexander Rossi.
The event is April 12-14.
Toyota announced in August it was ending its 44-year title and automotive sponsorships that had been part of the event since it began in 1975.
