SEABROOK, N.H. — Actress Pamela Gidley who starred in the "Twin Peaks" prequel, "Fire Walk With Me," died earlier this month. She was 52.
Gidley's death was announced Sunday in an obituary . It says that she "died peacefully in her home, on Monday, April 16, 2018 in Seabrook." The cause of death was not immediately clear.
According to her obituary, Gidley pursued a modeling and acting career in New York City before moving to Los Angeles, California. Her movie roles included "Thrashin'" and "Cherry 2000." She also appeared on TV in episodes of "MacGyver," ''The Pretender," ''Tour of Duty," ''CSI" and "The Closer."
At the family's request, all services will be private.
More from Star Tribune
State + Local Former George W. Bush ethics lawyer ditches GOP, to seek U.S. Senate in Minn. as Democrat
More from Star Tribune
State + Local Former George W. Bush ethics lawyer ditches GOP, to seek U.S. Senate in Minn. as Democrat
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Get ready for the most expensive driving season in years
Get ready for a little bit more pain at the pump this summer.
Movies
Actress Pamela Gidley of "Twin Peaks" fame has died at 52
Actress Pamela Gidley who starred in the "Twin Peaks" prequel, "Fire Walk With Me," died earlier this month. She was 52.
TV & Media
Shot taker: Ogunbowale set for Dancing With the Stars
Hooping with Kobe and Ellen. Going from the big dance to a big dance competition. Making the cover of Sports Illustrated.
Celebrities
'Days of Our Lives' tops daytime Emmys with 5 trophies
NBC's "Days of Our Lives" topped the Daytime Emmy Awards, capturing five trophies including best drama series and lead actor honors for James Reynolds.
Variety
Winonans to offer sanctuary to immigrants facing deportation
Winonans of faith are rallying behind an effort to create a sanctuary church, a place where immigrants living in the U.S. illegally can stay without fear of deportation as they follow the winding legal path toward citizenship.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.