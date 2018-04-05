BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Actress Jaime King says her 4-year-old son is badly shaken but safe after a man jumped on a parked car he was sitting in and shattered glass that hit him.

King released a statement Thursday thanking Beverly Hills police, her friend who tried to fend off the attacker and bystanders who helped.

Police say 47-year-old Paul Floyd was arrested on suspicion of battery and child endangerment after climbing on the rear windshield above where 4-year-old James Knight was sitting, kicking and jumping as the glass broke.

Police and King say her friend Judit Balogh got out of the car and tried to stop Floyd, who threw a can that hit her arm.

It's not clear whether Floyd has an attorney who can comment.

King also condemned paparazzi for taking pictures of the scene instead of helping. Police say the photographers are under investigation.