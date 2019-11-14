The cast of "Annual Fall Roadshow: zAmya Zone" includes (from left) Ify Osadabee, Junauda Petrus-Nasah, Chamjock, Charles Hilton and Tahiti Robinson. /Kat Eng photo

Taking its cue from the familar intro to classic TV series "The Twilight Zone" ("a dimension of sound, a dimension of sight"), zAmya Theater Project's annual fall roadshow, "zAmya Zone" will introduce audiences to a dimension "as timeless as infinity. In this dimension we are on beautiful earth, with abundant food and shelter for all."

The world premiere will be performed at venues throughout Minneapolis Nov. 18-23 to mark two events: Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week and the 15th anniversary of zAmya, whose company creates theater based on stories lived by its members who have experienced homelessness. Its core belief? "The basic human right of safe, stable, affordable housing for all."

Junauda Petrus-Nasah wrote "zAmya Zone," which is directed by Eric Avery and Maren Ward. The play was developed in workshops last summer with members of the homeless community.

Tickets are free for performances, all at 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 18 at Plymouth Congregational Church (1900 Nicollet Av., Mpls.), Thursday, Nov. 21 at Minneapolis Central Library (300 Nicollet Mall), Friday, Nov. 22 at Washburn High School (201 W. 49th St., Mpls) and Saturday, Nov. 23 at Pillsbury House Theater (3501 Chicago Av. S., Mpls.). The final performance will be followed by a birthday celebration.

For more information, visit zamyatheater.org.