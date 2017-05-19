Brainerd High School is at the center of a social media storm set off by actor Scott Baio, the former “Happy Days” star and supporter of GOP President Donald Trump.

Baio tweeted and posted on Facebook a page from the school’s yearbook that was filled with criticism of Trump by students. What set him off was one comment by a student that read, “I would like to behead him. I do not like him.”

Baio tweeted the yearbook page on Friday morning, copying the president’s personal Twitter account as well as those of the FBI, presidential spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway and Fox News commentator Sean Hannity.

By early afternoon, commenters were flooding the Brainerd High School Facebook page with angry criticism.

One commenter said the student should be reported to Homeland Security and charged with terroristic threatening. Another asked, “This is Minnesota nice?”

The Brainerd schools issued a statement of apology.

Actor Scott Baio speaks during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Monday, July 18, 2016.

“The Administration of Brainerd Public Schools has been notified that the 2016-2017 high school yearbook contains highly disrespectful statements from students about political figures, including the President of the United States. The Administration was previously unaware of the students’ statements in the yearbook.

“The District does not support or otherwise endorse any disrespectful or politically based statements that are in the yearbook and apologizes for the statements that were included. While the District supports Free Speech, the disrespectful statements in the yearbook are contrary to the basic educational mission of the District and should not have been included in a school sponsored publication.

“The Administration is currently investigating how this occurred and is reviewing the District’s processes to ensure that this type of unacceptable situation does not occur in the future.

“The Administration deeply regrets that the existing processes for reviewing the yearbook did not result in the removal of the inappropriate statements.”