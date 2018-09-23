MINNEAPOLIS — Actor James Woods has been locked out of his Twitter account over a tweet that was found to be in violation of its rules.
Woods posted a tweet in July that included a meme from a hoax campaign that encouraged men not to vote in the midterm elections. In the tweet, Woods acknowledged the meme likely wasn't real.
Woods got an email from Twitter Thursday saying the tweet "has the potential to be misleading in a way that could impact an election." The email says Woods can use his account again if he deletes it.
Woods has over 1.7 million followers and is known for his conservative political views.
He tells The Associated Press by phone that he won't delete the tweet.
