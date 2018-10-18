HAILEY, Idaho — Actor Bruce Willis has sold his 20-acre (8-hectare) ranch in central Idaho for $5.5 million.
KTVB-TV reports in a story on Wednesday that's far below the original asking price of $15 million when the home was put up for sale in 2011.
Travis Jones is a listing agent with Engel & Volkers Sun Valley who took over the job of selling the home in the small town of Hailey two years ago.
Jones says the 8,400-square-foot (780-square-meter) main house has six bedrooms.
There's also a guesthouse, gym and outdoor heated pool with waterslides that were built after Willis bought the estate in 2003.
