SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A museum official who questioned "Star Wars" actor Adam Driver's recent comments about remembering frequent Ku Klux Klan rallies during his youth in northern Indiana now says he stands corrected.

Driver made the comments during a USA Today interview about his role in the new movie "BlacKkKlansman." The Indianapolis Star quoted Travis Childs of The History Museum in South Bend on Monday saying the actor was likely misremembering his childhood in nearby Mishawaka.

The South Bend Tribune reports that local Klan rallies were indeed frequent when the 34-year-old Driver was growing up. Tribune archives show five KKK rallies in the area between 1993 and 2001.

Childs says he hadn't adequately researched the Klan's history in the area before commenting on Driver's assertions. He says he "would have never guessed there were that many events."