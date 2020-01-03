Community leaders and activists have a message for the killer or killers who fatally shot Monique Baugh in north Minneapolis on New Year’s Eve.

“Monique did not have to die,” they said in a news release announcing a 10:30 a.m. Friday news conference at Minneapolis City Hall to denounce her death and speak out against the recent spate of violence in the Twin Cities. “We support the apprehension of whoever committed this shameful crime. We’re calling for all Twin Cities hands and hearts to be on-deck to make sure evil does not reign supreme this year.”

Police have yet to make an arrest in connection to Baugh’s death. She was found shot in an alley behind a home in the 1300 block of Russell Avenue N. about 6:38 p.m. Tuesday, according to Minneapolis police.

Baugh, 28, who was a mother of two and worked as an agent for Kris Lindahl Real Estate, was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale where she later died. She was the 48th homicide victim in Minneapolis in 2019.

Hours later on New Year’s Eve, a man was shot outside Johnny Baby’s bar across the river in St. Paul. The man, identified by family members as 31-year-old Carl Dobbs Jr., was the city’s 31st murder of 2019.

Representatives from nine Minneapolis and St. Paul community-based organizations who comprise the Safe Streets Coalition say the violence in the two cities needs to stop.

“This cannot and will not stand,” said Al Flowers, longtime Minneapolis community activist helping to organize Friday’s event. “Like-minded agencies, organizations, and individuals who are committed to stomping out these evil types of responses to resolving beefs in our community are ready to go to the mat to ensure no matter their race, color, or creed, this madness stops now.”