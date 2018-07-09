Community activists and relatives of a black man fatally shot by Minneapolis police officers are demanding that prosecutors file criminal charges against the two men.
They held a news conference Monday outside City Hall and are also planning a community meeting for Wednesday evening in north Minneapolis to discuss the killing of Thurman Blevins Jr.
Authorities say officers Ryan Kelly and Justin Schmidt opened fire after chasing Blevins into an alley June 23. Kelly and Ryan were responding to a report of a man firing a handgun, and investigators say a gun was recovered at the scene.
But some witnesses say Blevins was carrying a bottle or a cup.
