MINNEAPOLIS — When an unarmed white woman who called 911 to report a crime was fatally shot by a Somali American police officer in Minneapolis, the racial dynamic seen in many U.S. police shooting cases was flipped.

Justine Ruszczyk Damond was immediately portrayed as the innocent victim she was, a peaceful woman who was trying to help someone else by calling 911 to report a possible rape in the alley behind her home.

The officer, Mohamed Noor, was sharply criticized by the then-police chief. He was later charged and is on trial for murder and manslaughter.

Some activists say race has been a part of this case from the start, and it wouldn't have gotten the attention it did had the victim been a person of color and the officer been white.