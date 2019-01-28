"Menstrual equity" activists are calling on Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to take action to ensure that K-12 school bathrooms are equipped with free menstrual hygiene products to combat what they call "period poverty." They are expected to march Monday near the Education Department headquarters, and they took out a full-page ad directed at DeVos.

The ad, in Monday's Washington Post, features a letter sent to DeVos that says in part: "In 21st century America, schools have an obligation to serve all students equitably. Every student deserves the reassurance that their school restrooms are outfitted with necessities to accommodate their biological needs. Yet, for over half the U.S. student population, there is a glaring exception to this commitment: menstrual hygiene products. … We call on you, Secretary DeVos, to fulfill your agency's charge to remove discriminatory barriers that hold students back. Menstrual hygiene products are basic necessities, and the inability to access them affects a student's freedom to study, be healthy, and participate in society with dignity."

The Education Department did not respond to queries about the issue.

The ad was spearheaded by United for Access — a grassroots campaign associated with Thinx, a period solutions company — and by Period, the largest youth-run nonprofit dedicated to changing the conversation around periods and providing care to those in need. Period was founded in 2014 by two high school students, Nadya Okamoto and Vincent Forand, and has a few hundred chapters across the country.

The letter printed in the Post ad was signed by about two dozen women, including entertainers Margaret Cho, Padma Lakshmi, Busy Philipps and Cynthia Nixon, as well as the leaders of the two major teachers unions: National Education Association President Lily Eskelsen García and American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten.

It calls on DeVos and her department to "address inequity among students by championing menstrual equity."

Students and activists have been pressing for years for school bathrooms to be supplied with menstrual products.

A 2018 poll sponsored by Always, a company that produces menstrual supplies, found that nearly 1 in 5 U.S. girls have left school early or stayed home because they did not have period products. The menstrual equity campaign aims to help not only female but also transgender and nonbinary students.

Activists also are pushing Legislatures to make menstrual products tax-free, given that more than 35 states still tax them.