GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. — Activists from the Catholic Worker movement say four protesters have been arrested in an attempt to shut down an Enbridge oil pipeline in north-central Minnesota.
Spokeswoman Diane Leutgeb Monson says the four broke into an area containing shut-off valves for three Enbridge pipelines around noon Monday, then called to warn the company of their plans to turn off the Line 4 pipeline. Monson say Enbridge itself shut the line down remotely.
She says Itasca County sheriff's deputies arrested the four around 1:30 p.m.
Sheriff's officials did not immediately return a call.
Enbridge spokeswoman Juli Kellner says the protesters put people and the environment at risk.
A judge in September dismissed charges against three other activists who tried to shut down two Enbridge pipelines in northwestern Minnesota.
