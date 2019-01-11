NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Activision Blizzard Inc., down $4.81 to $46.54

The video game publisher announced that its eight-year partnership with game developer Bungie was ending.

General Motors Co., up $2.45 to $37.18

The automaker predicted strong results for this year and said it doesn't foresee any more job cuts through 2020.

Iridium Communications Inc., up $1.40 to $21.16

A SpaceX rocket carrying 10 satellites for the communications company blasted off successfully in California.

Marriott International Inc., down 63 cents to $109.42

A group of law firms has filed the largest lawsuit yet against the company related to the hotel chain's huge data breach.

Vail Resorts Inc., down $27.30 to $187.33

The ski resort company lowered one of its full-year forecasts as fewer guests came in early December.

ConocoPhillips, down $1.55 to $66.39

Energy companies fell as the price of crude oil turned lower after a nine-day winning streak.

Embraer S.A., up 58 cents to $23.23

The Brazilian government said it won't block a deal between the aircraft maker and Boeing Co.

PVH Corp., up $6.83 to $105.77

The parent company of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger raised its revenue forecasts for the fourth quarter and for 2018.