NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Authorities have detained someone in what they described as an "active shooter" situation at a suburban Indianapolis middle school.
The Noblesville Fire Department tweeted Friday morning that it was on an "active shooter" scene at Noblesville West Middle School and that a suspect was in custody. It didn't say whether anyone had been shot or provide any other details.
TV helicopter footage shows students being led out of the school and onto buses.
Noblesville is north of Indianapolis.
The Latest: 2 hurt in Indiana middle school shooting
The Latest on a possible shooting at an Indiana middle school (all times local):
