BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — A Slovak court has dismissed a lawsuit by the acting Czech prime minister, Andrej Babis, against claims that he collaborated with the Czechoslovak communist-era secret police.

Babis was suing Slovakia's Institute of the Nation's Memory, which holds parts of his secret-police files. The institute said they contain evidence that Babis was an agent.

Babis denies that, and Slovak courts previously ruled that there was no proof for the allegation.

Slovakia's Constitutional Court ordered Bratislava's regional court last year to look again at the case, at the institute's request.

Babis' centrist ANO (YES) movement won October's general election but his minority government failed to win a mandatory confidence vote in Parliament last month and had to resign.

President Milos Zeman has asked Babis to try again to form a government.