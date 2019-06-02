WASHINGTON — Luciano Acosta scored a putback in the 67th minute and D.C. United finished with a 1-1 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.
Earthquakes goalkeeper Daniel Vega made some outstanding saves throughout the match, but Acosta took advantage of the one that rebounded with an immediate scoring opportunity for United (7-4-6).
Chris Wondolowski gave the Earthquakes (5-6-3) the lead in the 37th minute, sneaking around the defender Jalen Robinson to get space to head home Nick Lima's cross.
