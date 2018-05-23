SAN DIEGO — The American Civil Liberties Union has released documents detailing widespread allegations of misconduct by U.S. border authorities toward children, including kicking one in the ribs, denying medical attention to a pregnant teen who complained of pain and threatening others with sexual abuse.

Its report published Wednesday said it is based on 30,000 pages of government documents in response to Freedom of Information Act requests and a subsequent lawsuit. The allegations date from 2009 to 2014 and, according to its authors, number in the hundreds.

Customs and Border Protection said the misconduct claims are "unfounded and baseless" and that the Homeland Security Department's internal watchdog did not find any misconduct in its review.

The report's authors say the quantity and consistency of the allegations indicate a level of truth.