LAS VEGAS — A'ja Wilson, Liz Cambage and Kayla McBride all scored 16 points to lead a balanced offense as Las Vegas beat Chicago 90-82 on Tuesday in a matinee game.

Cambage also had nine rebounds and seven assists for the Aces (8-5). Dearica Hamby and Kelsey Plum added 14 points each.

Trailing 80-78 midway through the fourth quarter, the Aces closed the game on a 12-2 run. Wilson had six points in the game-ending run as the Sky missed their last 10 shots.

Allie Quigley scored 18 points and Courtney Vandersloot had 12 assists for Chicago (6-7), which has dropped four straight.

Las Vegas shot 77 percent in the first quarter and led 31-28. The Aces were up 55-54 at the half.