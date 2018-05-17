ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A priest in the Diocese of St. Cloud who is facing a sex crime charge wants some evidence disallowed at trial.

Fifty-one-year-old Rev. Anthony Oelrich was charged in February with third-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a woman who sought counseling from him in 2013 and 2014.

The St. Cloud Times reports defense lawyer Paul Engh is challenging the admissibility of various pieces of evidence including statements made by Oelrich and Oelrich's medical and psychological records.

A hearing is scheduled May 30.

Bishop Donald Kettler has placed Oelrich on administrative leave and suspended him from serving as a priest pending the outcome of the case.