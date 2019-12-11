An accomplished academic, author and artist has been identified as the woman who was run over and killed in downtown Minneapolis.

Yvonne S. Palka, 81, of Maple Grove, died on Nov. 30 at HCMC, three weeks after a vehicle hit her at 5th Avenue and N. 2nd Street, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police haven’t released any other details about the crash in the Warehouse District, except that the motorist remained on the scene and the incident remains under investigation. A family friend said on Facebook that Palka’s husband, Johnny, was also run over at same time and suffered a broken ankle.

Palka’s online obituary outlined a life of far-flung travel, intellect and literary talent. After college, she did research at Baylor University Medical School in Houston, taught at the University of Washington and then Antioch University in the Seattle area. She and her husband also had two one-year stints in India, and they were married there during that first extended visit.

Palka later turned to writing and illustration, in particular telling stories about dragons. At the time of her death, Palka was working on “Sami the Snow Dragon.” Also, her paintings have been exhibited in galleries and shows.