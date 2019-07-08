– The judges of the marbled appellate courthouse in the heart of New Orleans once upended civil rights law, issuing rulings that propelled desegregation. This summer, they could upend health care law and with it, the roiling politics of health care in Congress, the White House and the 2020 campaigns.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration and 18 Republican-led states will face off against Democratic-led states over the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act — the sprawling law the Supreme Court has upheld twice but a federal district judge in Texas ruled invalid late last year.

If the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit agrees with the lower court, the "win" for Republicans could cause the GOP the greatest trouble, analysts from both parties said.

A 5th Circuit ruling that the health care law is unconstitutional would almost certainly catapult the issue back before the Supreme Court — and to the forefront of the 2020 presidential and congressional races, say legal and political analysts. Even if the high court were to decline the case, the drama would raise fresh uncertainties about the millions of Americans who could lose insurance coverage and consumer protections created under the law — especially those with pre-existing conditions, whom President Donald Trump has vowed to protect even as his administration tries to eliminate the law.

"Rehashing the issue that perhaps most largely cost us the House doesn't make a lot of sense as a political tactic," said one former House Republican leadership aide, referring to last year's midterm elections, in which Democrats successfully accused their GOP opponents of trying to take away Americans' health care. "Even just bringing back the issue would benefit Democrats."

Chris Jennings, a Democratic consultant, said an appeals court ruling against the law "immediately is a political albatross for the Republicans. Each of the Republican candidates [would] have to take a position." He said it would "completely alter the dialogue" from questions about how to lower drug costs or curb surprise medical bills — with the GOP bashing Democratic plans to expand Medicare — and back to fundamental coverage questions, which play to Democratic strengths in public opinion polls.

The ACA was passed in 2010 by a Democratic Congress and has been a favorite Republican whipping post ever since. Besides its consumer protections, the most visible elements that would come undone are federal insurance subsidies for most people buying health plans through marketplaces the law created, the expansion of Medicaid in three dozen states and the ability of young adults to stay on parents' insurance policies until they turn 26.

"I don't think health care politics lends itself to intentional retreat of coverage," said Josh Holmes, former chief of staff to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. "I don't think you can get away with that. Largely, whoever's responsible for the disruption is who people blame."

But Holmes predicted that the pressure to fill new gaps in health care coverage would mount on both the Republican-led Senate and the Democratic-led House.

Legal scholars disagree over how likely the 5th Circuit is to leave Republicans in such a position. Two judges were appointed by Republicans: Jennifer Walker Elrod by President George W. Bush and Kurt Damian Engelhardt by Trump. The third, Carolyn Dineen King, was appointed by a Democrat, President Jimmy Carter.