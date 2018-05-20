FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Lalas Abubakar scored in the 85th minute to give the Columbus Crew their third straight victory, 1-0 over the New England Revolution on Saturday night.
Abubakar headed home Federico Higuain's corner, overwhelming goalkeeper Matt Turner, who got his hands on the shot, for his first goal of the season.
Zack Steffen had six saves for his sixth shutout of the season for the Crew (7-3-3).
The Revolution dropped to 5-4-2.
