ABOUT THE THIELEN FOUNDATION

Mission: Adam and Caitlin Thielen launched their foundation last week to help at-risk kids through a variety of programs in the Twin Cities.

First gift: $100,000 to the behavioral health unit at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital.

Hospital programs: In addition to the foundation's initial gift, the Thielens plan to make weekly visits to the hospital, where Caitlin Thielen hopes to help with therapeutic yoga programming as a way to treat behavioral health patients. At the foundation's kickoff event last week, the Thielens provided patients with journals, yoga mats and other comfort items.

Additional plans: The Thielens will continue their annual tradition of gifting a Christmas celebration to area families, while donating a significant portion of Adam Thielen's marketing income to the foundation. They have already partnered with Choice Bank and Hormel, and will identify a new partner in 2019 with a focus on education and athletics for an additional program. The foundation also is working on a campaign in which fans can pledge to donate a specific dollar amount for every catch Thielen makes this season.

Ben Goessling