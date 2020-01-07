Super Preps 365
Year-round recruiting coverage
ABOUT THIS SERIES: Welcome to Super Preps 365, our expanded coverage of recruiting. After two decades of emphasis on football, our Super Preps brand is growing into a year-round, all-sports effort. It will feature more stories and rankings in football, boys’ hockey and boys’ and girls’ basketball recruiting, as well as coverage of recruiting in other sports. Tell us what you think by e-mailing us at sports@startribune.com. And thanks for reading the Star Tribune.
CHRIS CARR, SPORTS EDITOR
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Scoggins: Both Vikings lines played 'big-boy football' to beat Saints
The defensive line applied pressure to Drew Brees, while the offensive line gave Kirk Cousins time to throw.
Wolves
Doncic's big 3rd quarter leads Mavericks over Bulls 118-110
It wasn't the 38 points, the 11 rebounds or the 10 assists from Luka Doncic that most impressed his coach on Monday night.
Gophers
Former NCAA wrestling champion Lesnar to be honored by Gophers
Brock Lesnar, a two-time NCAA finalist, is now known worldwide as a WWE and UFC champion. In his two seasons with Minnesota, Lesnar racked up a 55-3 record and 23 pins.
Gophers
Prairie View wins 2nd straight in SWAC, tops Southern 64-54
Darius Williams converted 9 of 10 from the line and scored 14 points as Prairie View A&M won its second straight game to open Southwestern Conference play, topping Southern 64-54 on Monday night.
Wild
McDavid helps Oilers cool off Maple Leafs, 6-4
Connor McDavid had a night to remember, giving the Toronto Maple Leafs one to forget.