NHL DRAFT

First round: 7 p.m. Friday

Rounds 2-7: noon Saturday

Where: Vancouver

TV: NBCSN (Friday) and NHL Network (Saturday)

Wild picks: First round (12th overall), second round (42nd), third round (73rd), fourth round (99th, acquired in Charlie Coyle trade from Boston), fifth round (149th, acquired in Mike Reilly trade from Montreal), sixth round (166th, 172nd acquired in Brad Hunt trade from Vegas), seventh round (197th).

First round: 1. New Jersey, 2. N.Y. Rangers, 3. Chicago, 4. Colorado (from Ottawa), 5. Los Angeles, 6. Detroit, 7. Buffalo, 8. Edmonton, 9. Anaheim, 10. Vancouver, 11. Philadelphia, 12. Wild, 13. Florida, 14. Arizona, 15. Montreal, 16. Colorado, 17. Vegas, 18. Dallas, 19. Ottawa (from Columbus), 20. Winnipeg (from N.Y. Rangers), 21. Pittsburgh, 22. Los Angeles (from Toronto), 23. N.Y. Islanders, 24. Nashville, 25. Washington, 26. Calgary, 27. Tampa Bay, 28. Carolina, 29. Anaheim or Buffalo (from San Jose), 30. Boston, 31. Buffalo or Anaheim (from St. Louis). (Anaheim has until Thursday to decide if it wants 29 or 31.)

Top prospects: Jack Hughes, C, U.S. National Team Development Program; Kaapo Kakko, RW, TPS Turku (Finland); Bowen Byram, D, Vancouver (Western Hockey League); Alex Turcotte, C, USNTDP; Dylan Cozens, C, Lethbridge (WHL); Vasily Podkolzin, RW, Vityaz (Russia); Kirby Dach, C, Saskatoon (WHL); Cole Caulfield, RW, USNTDP; Victor Soderstrom, D, Brynas (Sweden); Trevor Zegras, C, USNTDP; Matthew Boldy, RW, USNTDP; Ryan Suzuki, C, Barrie (Ontario Hockey League); Peyton Krebs, C, Winnipeg (WHL); Raphael Lavoie, C, Halifax (Quebec Major Junior Hockey League); Alex Newhook, C, Victoria (British Columbia Junior Hockey League); Arthur Kaliyev, LW, Hamilton (OHL); Spencer Knight, G, USNTDP.