About 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan

Season: Third. His career record is 23-25, but the 49ers are the NFC's top seed at 13-3 after seasons of 6-10 and 4-12.

Bloodlines: Son of longtime NFL head coach Mike Shanahan (Raiders 1988-89, Broncos 1995-2008, Redskins 2010-2013).

Age: 40 (born in Minneapolis in 1979 while his father was an assistant coach for the Gophers).

College: Texas, where he was a wide receiver.

NFL coaching career: Quality control, Tampa Bay, 2004-05; assistant coach, Houston, 2006-2007; offensive coordinator, Houston, 2008-09; offensive coordinator, Washington, 2010-13; offensive coordinator, Cleveland, 2014; offensive coordinator, Atlanta, 2015-16; head coach, San Francisco, 2017-19.

Old home week: Shanahan coached under current Vikings assistant head coach Gary Kubiak when he was head coach in Houston. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is also a former Kubiak assistant.