FARGO, N.D. — A woman was cited after police officers say they found about 30 cats and kittens in her minivan in downtown Fargo in the summer heat.
Police were called to a parking lot Thursday afternoon where they found the cats in the van when it was more than 80 degrees outside. Officials say the cats were panting and in distress.
KVLY-TV says the cats were removed and taken to an area animal shelter. The woman was given a citation.
