MINNEAPOLIS — About 200 people protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement policies blocked traffic near a Twin Cities federal building at Fort Snelling.
The Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building houses an immigration court sometimes referred to as "deportation court."
Demonstrators blocked traffic late Tuesday afternoon in protest of ICE policies at the Mexican border, the separation of families and conditions in immigrant detention centers. Police cited about 25 protesters. Some held signs that read "Close the Camps" and "Abolish Ice."
The protest was part of a national movement called #NeverAgainIsNow, which links the Holocaust to America's treatment of migrants arriving from Central America.
