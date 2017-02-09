Three hot-button topics making headlines in Minnesota and around the nation are fueling public action at three locations in the Twin Cities this weekend.

The big day is Saturday for the expression of grievances about abortion, immigration and race relations.

Activism in the form of street protests has ramped up a notch or more since Donald Trump began acting on numerous fiercely debated issues upon becoming president three weeks ago.

In St. Paul, two groups protesting on opposite sides of the abortion debate intend to show up at Planned Parenthood headquarters as early as 8:30 a.m. at 671 Vandalia St., just off W. University Avenue.

The spirited showdown will pit “I Stand with Planned Parenthood” vs. the “National Defund PP Rally.” Organizers on each side say in Facebook postings that they are anticipating thousands of participants.

Outside Minneapolis City Hall about noon, a “Caravan of Love” march is scheduled, with its mission to celebrate refugees and immigrants as Trump pursues limiting people from entering the United States from several nations with large Muslim populations, citing national security concerns.

Organizers say in a Facebook announcement that the marchers will go from City Hall to the West Bank of the University of Minnesota, where they will “write our love notes and build a bridge of love” on the Washington Avenue pedestrian bridge.

To the north in Falcon Heights, the treatment of minorities by law enforcement is the underlying issue for a 2 p.m. memorial celebration for Philando Castile, a black man fatally shot by police last summer in Falcon Heights.

The location of the event is Larpenteur Avenue and Fry Street, just west of Snelling Avenue. That is where Castile was pulled over and fatally shot by police officer Jeronimo Yanez, who is charged with manslaughter and other counts.

The weather forecast for the Twin Cities Saturday is for a high temperature in the low 40s, light winds and only a slight chance of rain.