The DreamWorks animated adventure "Abominable" topped the box office with $20.9 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, while the Renée Zellweger-led Judy Garland tale "Judy" got off to a strong start.

"Abominable," the weekend's sole new wide release, is a co-production between Universal's DreamWorks and the Shanghai-based Pearl Studios. So the $75 million-film's performance when it opens Tuesday in China will be vital to its worldwide success.

The film is about a Shanghai teenager (Chloe Bennet) who discovers a lost yeti on the roof of her apartment building. She and a pair of friends traverse China to return the creature, whom they name Everest, home to the Himalayas. "Abominable" garnered positive reviews (80% on Rotten Tomatoes) and a warm reception from audiences (an A CinemaScore) eager for a family-friendly option.

"Abominable" marks the seventh No. 1 film this year for Universal, or eight if you count "Downton Abbey," released by the studio's specialty label, Focus Features. "Downton," last week's top film, slid to second with $14.5 million. The big-screen encore for the British series has already grossed $107.1 million worldwide.

That gives Universal the most No. 1 movies of any studio this year, passing Disney. Though Disney still commands an overwhelming market share of about 34%, Universal has had a strong year with a varied slate ("Us," "Hobbs & Shaw," "Yesterday"). The studio accounts for all three of the year's No. 1-debuting original releases: "Abominable," "Us" and "Good Boys."

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters:

1. "Abominable," $20.9 million.

2. "Downton Abbey," $14.5 million.

3. "Hustlers," $11.5 million.

4. "It Chapter Two," $10.4 million.

5. "Ad Astra," $10.1 million.

6. "Rambo: Last Blood," $8.6 million.

7. "Judy," $3.1 million.

8. "Good Boys," $2 million.

9. "The Lion King," $1.6 million.

10. "Angel Has Fallen," $1.5 million.

